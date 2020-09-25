Queensland records new infections after relaxing restrictions

Restrictions for Gold Coast and West Morton government areas were also eased yesterday with gathering limits extended to 30 people and hospital and aged care visits now permitted.

“More people will be allowed to meet their friends in a local beer garden or an outdoor café,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Theme parks and zoos will also be able to welcome more people.

End of year sports and school events can increase numbers from 500 to 1000 people outdoors, but they must have a COVID-Safe checklist.