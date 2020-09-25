Queensland Maroons State of Origin news Johnathan Thurston team

Johnathan Thurston has revealed his fresh faced and bold Maroons team which can return State of Origin glory to Queensland.

Thurston’s 17, named exclusively for Nine’s Wide World of Sports, features five debutants in Brenko Lee, Jake Friend, Lindsay Collins, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Patrick Carrigan.

Lee’s selection comes amid a Queensland centre crisis with Michael Morgan and Moses Mbye ruled out through injury and Greg Inglis’ availability unclear.

“In the centres I’m going to pick Brenko Lee and Dane Gagai,” Queensland legend Thurston told Wide World of Sports.

“Gags has been there before, knows what it takes and Brenko Lee has improved so much since he’s been at Melbourne Storm.

“They’ve both got great carries out of the backfield.”

Roosters stalwart Friend won Thurston’s hooker jersey ahead of Harry Grant and Reed Mahoney despite Queensland coach Kevin Walters floating the idea of a sensational Cameron Smith comeback.

With Origin pushed back until November this year, Thurston liked the idea of picking players likely to feature deep into the NRL finals series.

Roosters prop Collins also fit into that category.

“He’s doing some wonderful things there at the Roosters, he’s in a really good structure there with Trent Robinson and they’re getting the best out of him,” Thurston said.

Another fancied premiership team, the Storm, also feature heavily in Thurston’s side.

In form Fa’asuamaleaui and Felise Kaufusi are the second row picks and Thurston predicted they would be “great” for Queensland.

Thurston’s “bolter” was young Broncos lock Patrick Carrigan, whose competitive spirit for a dismal side earns him a spot on the bench.

The much maligned Ben Hunt also features as a key bench utility.

“We’re going to have to score more points to beat NSW,” Thurston said.

“They’ve got a lot of very good attacking weapons in their side so Benny Hunt playing that ball playing role will be crucial for us off the bench.”

Kalyn Ponga is a no-brainer pick at fullback while Valentine Holmes and Corey Oates were Thurston’s selections on the wing.

Holmes’ availability for Game One is now under a major cloud after being cited for a dangerous tackle.

“We need some big bodies coming out of the backfield and those two boys can find the try line,” Thurston said.

There are no surprises in the halves with Daly Cherry-Evans partnering Cameron Munster, who was the “biggest key” for the underdog Maroons.

Raiders bruiser Josh Papalii was also a shoo-in at prop as Thurston raved about the 28-year-old’s maturation.

“I’ve been really impressed with his leadership the last couple of years and we’ve seen him run down Jamal Fogarty,” Thurston said.

“Massive effort and you wouldn’t have seen that five or six years ago.”

NSW are red hot favourites to complete an Origin three-peat but Thurston was adamant his side had the goods.

“If they’re all fit and firing I think we’d win that series.”

JT’S QUEENSLAND ORIGIN SIDE

1: Kalyn Ponga

2: Valentine Holmes

3: Brenko Lee

4: Dane Gagai

5: Corey Oates

6: Cameron Munster

7: Daly Cherry-Evans

8: Josh Papalii

9: Jake Friend

10: Lindsay Collins

11: Felise Kaufusi

12: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

13: Josh McGuire

Interchange

14: Ben Hunt

15: Jai Arrow

16: Christian Welch

17: Patrick Carrigan