Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Expecting Their First Child Together

The soon-to-be mom royal expresses her happiness and excitement over the baby news on her own Instagram page, sharing a picture of a pair of adorable baby shoes.

Congratulations are in order to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank! On Friday morning, September 25, Buckingham Palace announced that the princess is pregnant with her first child with Brooksbank and they are set to welcome their bundle of joy “early 2021.”

Taking to its social media account, the palace said in a statement, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.” The statement continued, “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Princess Eugenie herself also expressed her happiness on her own Instagram page. Sharing a picture of a pair of adorable baby shoes, the 30-year-old wrote in the caption, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…..”

Fans quickly congratulated the soon-to-be mom in the comment section. “Aaaaa congratulations my dear Princess!! Wishing you 3 all the best,” one of them wrote. Someone else added, “Well that’s almost the best news of 2020. Well done for giving us some joy. Congrats guys.”

“What a lovely post to announce your good news. Congratulations,” another user chimed in. Also sending the pair well-wishes, a fan commented, “Wishing you all the best, a happy and healthy pregnancy! Congratulations to you and Jack!”

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018 in a beautiful ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The baby news joins the list of the things that the family celebrate for this year as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister, and now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a surprise wedding ceremony in July. The two were initially slated to wed in May before they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and close family were among the attendees.