Premier Daniel Andrews ‘unaware’ who made the decision to use private security

In his witness statement provided to the inquiry, at which he also gave evidence today, Mr Andrews said the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was the designated control agency which was primarily responsible for the program – contradicting evidence Health Minister Jenny Mikakos gave yesterday.

When asked who made the decision to engage private security, Mr Andrews said:

“I do not know who made that decision.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will front the hotel quarantine inquiry this afternoon. (Getty)

“After National Cabinet made its decision, I expected that there would be a mix of different personnel playing different roles in the program, including members of Victoria Police,” he wrote.

“But the way in which that decision was to be implemented, including the mix of personnel that would be engaged and their respective roles, was an operational matter.

“The decision to engage private security contractors, and many decisions like it, were of an operational nature.”

The premier told council assisting Rachel Ellyard he was not aware of any proposal being agreed upon about 130 private security being used in hotel quarantine.

It comes as a text message exchange between former police chief Graham Ashton and members of the Australian Federal Police was presented in the inquiry, suggesting private security would be used to guard quarantine hotels.

Many of the private security guards stationed at the Rydges on Swanston and the Stamford Plaza are behind Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus. (Getty)

“Are you aware of any such proposal having been agreed upon at about 130 that private security would be used for the purposes of enforcing mandatory self-isolation?” Ms Ellyard asked.

“No, Ms Ellyard,” Mr Andrews said.

“Are you aware of any circumstances that may have been a basis for Mr Ashton to have received that information or received that impression that a decision had been made?”

“No, I’m not aware of anything personally that would have given rise to Graham Ashton drawing those conclusions,” he replied.

But the minister insisted she was not consulted about how the quarantine scheme was set up, nor was she involved in the decision-making process – despite DHHS being the lead government agency into the hotel quarantine program.

A face mask-clad woman passes a mural in the Melbourne suburb of Prahran. (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Andrews said he can’t “recall” whether he had an opinion on private security being used to guard quarantine hotels.

“Do you recall whether or not you had an opinion at the he became aware of it, about the appropriateness or otherwise of that frontline enforcement role being given to private security?” Ms Ellyard asked.

“No, I don’t believe, well, I can’t speak to whether I did,” Mr Andrews said.

“That was some ago and I have no recall of having a specific view one way or the other.”

Mr Andrews did not give a view on whether it was a mistake of employ private security.

He was asked in his witness statement: “Knowing what you know now, do you support the engagement of private security contractors in any future iteration of a hotel quarantine program?”

Mr Andrews said: “I recommended that the Governor establish this board of inquiry because I wanted, and Victorians deserve, to understand the nature of any mistakes made in conducting the program, by whom they were made, and what recommendations might be made for the future,” he wrote.

The premier also told the inquiry he did not believe ADF personnel were available to assist with hotel quarantine, despite email chains confirming the support was offered to senior Victorian public servant Chris Eccles.

“Were you aware of the proposition that ADF personnel might have been available if Victoria elected to adopt a model that required them in hotels?” Ms Ellyard asked.

“No, I had quite the opposite view,” Mr Andrews said.

“You had a view that they were not available?”

Speaking about emails received by Mr Eccles, the premier agreed ordinarily he would have expected policy and operational decisions for the structure of the hotel quarantine program to be conveyed to him.

The email from Canberra offered “in-kind provisions of ADF personnel” if Victoria “wanted to reconsider (its) operating model”.

Closing submissions at the inquiry will be heard on Monday and chair Jennifer Coate will give her report to the government on November 6.

