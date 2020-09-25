Posthaste: Three reasons why the Canadian dollar is about to take flight

Good Morning!

The Canadian dollar has had its ups and downs during this pandemic, but now at least one analyst is suggesting support on the horizon.

Deutsche Bank argues that Canada is showing an edge over the U.S. in the control of the pandemic and this is “meaningful” to the currency’s performance.

The bank notes that by mid-September daily new cases in Canada (weighted to population) were around a fifth of the rate of the U.S. With the border closure likely to be extended to November, Canada could preserve that edge.

Deutsche offers three areas where this outperformance has created a positive backdrop for the currency which it sees hitting 77 US cents and beyond. (The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.73 this morning).

First, the Canadian consumer is showing more strength than the American. Canadian retail sales beat the U.S. in July and are likely to do so again in August, according to Statistic Canada’s advanced reading. The stronger household consumption could reverse an underperformance compared with the U.S. seen in 2018-19, said Deutsche.

Second, Canada’s housing market has posted a “reassuring rebound” since May when it ranked near the bottom of the G10 in sales and price declines.

Average national house prices in August were up 18% from the year before with sales volume growth at a decade high of 32%. This has pushed real estate services’ and building materials’ share of Canada’s GDP higher than the year before, rising to 22% of GDP in June.

This bounce-back, driven by pent-up demand, low inventory and flight from urban centres, has been so strong that there have been worries of overheating.

(Note, not everybody is of this view for Canadian housing. See below for Moody’s Analytics’ take)

“Third the flow equation for CAD has improved markedly this year, mainly on foreign debt for Canadian fixed income,” Deutsche analyst Michael Hsueh said. Even if this is mainly because of Bank of Canada asset buying and corporate bond issuance, the bank says signs of economic rebound could help to prolong these inflows.

“Altogether we think Canada’s stronger household consumption, avoidance of a housing market crash, and better foreign appetite for debt securities helps to form a positive picture for CAD,” said Hsueh.