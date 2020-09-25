Post 390 has closed after more than a decade in the Back Bay

Post 390, a stately tavern located at 406 Stuart St. in the Back Bay, is the latest restaurant to shutter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A note posted to its website and social media pages on Friday announced the closure:

With the current pandemic causing unprecedented uncertainty and change in our industry, we are sorry to share with you that Post 390 will not reopen its doors. We want to thank our entire team, many of whom have been with us since day one, for making Post 390 such an incredible place for over 10 years. We are sad to say goodbye to Post 390, but we appreciate the endless support from our guests over the past decade. We will miss seeing you for business lunches, post-work drinks, dinners honoring farmers and fishermen, and everything in between. Most of all, we thank our incredible team and you for your patronage and love for Post 390.

The announcement — which was signed by Chris Himmel, owner and president of Himmel Hospitality Group — went on to say that the restaurant group would be “exploring new and exciting ideas with the current space.” It also asked diners to frequent Post 390’s sister restaurants, Grill 23 in the Back Bay and Harvest in Cambridge.

“Devastating,” Jared Cowell wrote on Facebook in response to the news. “We hosted our wedding reception at Post 390 nearly 6 years ago and still regularly receive compliments on the meal and atmosphere. You will be sorely missed. Thanks for the memories!”

“2020 continues to suck,” Steven Kirk Schappaugh wrote. “So grateful for all the amazing memories and special meals I shared at Post 390 when I visited Boston.”

Post 390 opened in September 2009 as a farm-to-table restaurant serving classic American fare. In late 2019, it was rebranded as a steak and seafood grill, featuring dishes like barbecue ribs, seared sea scallops, and filet mignon.

Has one of your favorite restaurants closed during the pandemic? Share your memories with us.