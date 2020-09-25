Police officer shot dead by suspect

A police officer has been shot dead in London by a suspect in custody.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed the officer was shot at 2.15am local at Croydon Custody Centre, south London .

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but couldn’t be saved, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a police officer at the Croydon Custody Centre in south London. He was shot by a 23-year-old man who was also treated for a gunshot wound. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Very tragically he subsequently died at hospital,” the statement said.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a tweet he sent his “deepest condolences,” to the officer’s family and colleagues, adding; “We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

According to the Evening Standard , the 23-year-old suspect was being booked in for possession of ammunition, and turned the gun on himself after shooting the officer.

He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the incident was “truly shocking”.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” she said in a statement.

“Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.

Flowers are left at Croydon Custody Centre after a police officer was shot dead on September 25, 2020 in the Croydon area of London, England. A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a police officer at the Croydon Custody Centre in south London. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images))

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them.”

London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was “devastated,” by the “tragic incident” in a tweet.