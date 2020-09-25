Police officer shot dead by suspect

A police officer has been shot dead in London by a suspect in custody.
He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but couldn’t be saved, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
“Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Very tragically he subsequently died at hospital,” the statement said.
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a tweet he sent his “deepest condolences,” to the officer’s family and colleagues, adding; “We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”
He is in a critical condition in hospital.
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the incident was “truly shocking”.
“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” she said in a statement.
“Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.
“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them.”
London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he was “devastated,” by the “tragic incident” in a tweet.
The incident will be proved by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and a murder investigation has also been launched.