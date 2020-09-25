Pixel 5 rumoured pre-order date is September 30, release date October 15

We’re just five days away from the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G’s release date and the most recent leak indicates it won’t be long before we can get the device in-hand.
Pixel 5 5G
(Just Black & Subtle Sage)
– Preorder: Sep 30
– Launch: October 15
They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇
Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)
– Preorder: Sep 30
– Launch: Nov 19
Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)
– Delayed to 2021 😂
(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020
YouTuber Jon Prosser’s (@jon_prosser) most recent tweet indicates that Google will open pre-orders for the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G starting on September 30th, the same day as its Launch Night In event. Further, Google will start selling the Just Black and ‘Subtle Sage’ (the name for the green variant we’ve seen in previous leaks) on October 15th. October 15th complies with previous leaks about the handset.
What’s really interesting here is that Prosser says Google made a mistake with the 4a 5G.
The Just Black variant will launch November 19th, more than a month after the Pixel 5 and that the Clearly White variant was pushed back until 2021. Additionally, he says that the Clearly White device may never actually come to market, and will most likely be cancelled.
It’s unclear what happened, why this is the case or if he’s even correct, although we’ll learn soon enough.
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G on September 30th, alongside the Chromecast with Google TV and new Nest Audio.
You can learn more about the specs of both devices and about the smart home devices, here in our ‘What to Expect‘ post.
Source: Jon Prosser