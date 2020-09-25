Paris Jackson Mourning Tragic Deaths of Her Two Close Friends

Instagram

The daughter of Michael Jackson has penned heartfelt tributes, posting throwback pictures to remember two of her close friends Noah and Sofia who recently passed away.

Paris Jackson took to social media to share a series of heartfelt posts following the deaths of two close friends.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, didn’t explain when her pals, who she identified as Noah and Sofia, passed away, or the causes of their deaths.

However, tagging Noah’s account in a snap of the pair of them together, she penned, “I’m late posting this, but i still had to process. Noah you were such i swear that chipped-tooth smile brought pure sunshine into every single room it entered (sic).. I’m sorry life was so hard on you, and the world so cruel.”

“You deserved nothing but light and joy and love, as that was what you brought into the lives of the people who knew you. it brings me peace to know you are now surrounded by those things, and no longer in pain. rest in transition, little brother. you will never be forgotten.”

The singer/songwriter, who’s in a band called The Soundflowers, was back on the site hours later with what appeared to be another memorial, this time for Sofia.

Writing, “I hate this,” and, “one (friend’s passing) is already too much,” Paris added, “Sofia thank you so much for all of the cuddles, laughs, and friendship… There was never a dull moment with you.”

“You came into my life when i really needed it, and i wish i could have been there for you towards the end. you will be missed by so many. rest in transition love.”

She accompanied the post with photos of her and Sofia hanging out together, prompting famous pals including Paris Hilton, Gavin Rossdale, and Ruby Rose to share kind messages of support for the star.