Original Sin’ Gets Direct-to-Series Order From HBO Max

‘Riverdale’ writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who will serve as executive producer and writer, spills that the team will be ‘leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot.’

The new “Pretty Little Liars” spin-off from “Riverdale” writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is headed to streaming site HBO Max.

Announced earlier this month, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has received a direct-to-series order from executives at the network.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is set within the existing “PLL” universe, but it will focus on a brand new group of liars tormented by a brand new version of A. The official description of the series reads, “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls–a brand-new set of Little Liars–find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.”

It continues, “In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing ‘Pretty Little Liars’ universe–in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as executive producer and writer, alongside co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who he previously teamed up with for the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina“.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created,” Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring said in a statement. “We knew that we had to… do something different, so we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.”

The original series debuted in 2010 and ran for seven years. Two spin-offs, “Ravenswood” and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists“, have since premiered but both were canceled after one season.