NSW Blues squad of 27, Andrew Johns bolter

Andrew Johns has rejected the theory floated by former NSW captain Paul Gallen that no Dragons player was fit for selection for this year’s Origin side after a dismal season.

In his column for Wide World of Sports this week, Gallen axed big name Blues Tyson Frizell and Paul Vaughan and ignored the claims of Zac Lomax and Cameron McInnes as he selected his NSW side for the 2020 series.

He said the senior players had let St George Illawarra down this season and should not be rewarded with representative honours.

Tyson Frizell and Paul Vaughan are on Paul Gallen’s chopping block. (Getty)

But Johns was blunt when that selection policy was put to him by Danika Mason on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“No, totally disagree,” Johns said.

“I think a player like Tyson Frizell, he’s done the job, he deserves his opportunity there. I think Paul Vaughan similar.

“It depends on the character, and if you know the character of the players, for instance Tyson, I’d have absolutely no worries at all because you know Tyson will be really diligent with his training.”

Johns added that NSW coach Brad Fittler would like to see better form from Vaughan, “especially this weekend”.

However with a 27-man extended squad to fill and coverage for multiple scenarios needed Johns said he would add a Dragons bolter to the incumbents who are likely to keep their place.

“I think Cameron McInnes may be close to getting in that top 27 because he can play anywhere, he can play in the back row, we’ve seen him play lock, he can play dummy half…” Johns said.

” … and yeah I think Cam McInnes will be thereabouts even though he’s a dummy half and I think (Damien) Cook and also (Apisai) Koroisau will be in the 27. Cameron McInnes, his versatility will help him.”

Cameron McInnes has had a strong season for the Dragons. (Getty)

However all of those players will have to get through one last game unscathed to put themselves in the frame for the squad of players in Fittler’s training group to be selected on Sunday.

The Blues have the luxury of having plenty of talent well positioned to go deep into the playoffs, so the full 27-man squad won’t be known until after the Grand Final, but Fittler plans to add players to his training group every weekend between now and then.

The first of those will be picked from the bottom eight on Sunday and already one name will have to be scrubbed from the list after Kotoni Staggs went down with a suspected ACL injury in the Broncos’ loss last night.

Johns filmed Immortal Behaviour prior to kick-off but had chosen Staggs in his squad and expected him to be a red hot chance of playing a part in the series.

The other players Johns expected to be named on Sunday were Payne Haas and manly star Jake Trbojevic.

