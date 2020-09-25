NRL to investigate claims Newcastle’ Mitch Barnett racially abused Tyronne Peachey

Allegations Newcastle forward Mitchell Barnett called Titans star Tyrone Peachey a “black c—” during the Gold Coast’s 36-6 thrashing of the Knights on Friday night will be investigated by the NRL.

The Titans are expected to issue a statement confirming the club will take the matter further while the Knights are conducting their own investigation.

Microphones at Cbus Super Stadium picked up Peachey telling referee Chris Sutton “that backrower just called me a black c—“.

The Titans lock was asked if he wanted to make a formal complaint, but the Indigenous star refused and walked away.

Peachey reacts to something that happened in the tackle.

The NRL is understood to have has access to footage and audio from the alleged incident and if the claims are proven to be true, Barnett faces serious punishment.

It’s not the first instance of racism in the NRL this year with Penrith player Brent Naden abused by supporters in a game against the Warriors earlier this season.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said this week the league would not tolerate racism following a probe into the Naden incident.

The news comes as frustrations with the NSWRL intensified on Friday with claims allegations of racism that led to a vicious brawl involving two of its teams weren’t addressed properly.

The majority of the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League board stood down because of the “inadequate” response to a fight that broke out during Dora Creek’s 36-16 win over West Wallsend last weekend.

Five players were stood down and West Wallsend was kicked out of the Newcastle and Hunter Community Football competition for its role in the incident.

The Titans star takes exception to something Barnett said.

However members of the board called on the NSWRL to also expel Dora Creek after allegations their supporters racially abused West Wallsend players and fans.

Dora Creek was warned they face being kicked out of the competition if there’s a repeat of the incident despite allegations of racism earlier in the season.

That prompted four members of the seven-person board to stand down.

“Effective 12pm today, the majority of our Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League board has elected to step down in response to what they see as not timely enough action responding to allegations of racial vilification and other related acts breaching the code of conduct,” a since deleted post on the organisation’s Facebook page read.

“The board wishes to make clear we as a group – both those departing and the minority who remain – do not support any breaches of the NRL code of conduct, especially those of a violent nature.

“The board applaud the NSWRL on its prompt action to deal with the violence of the weekend but believe the time it has taken to address concerns and allegations of vilification is not adequate.

“We as a board, both those standing down and those still remaining, stand together as a group on our belief that all people should be able to participate in or support rugby league without fear of violence, vilification, discrimination or any other conduct which makes them feel unsafe.”