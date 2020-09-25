NRL news, Trent Robinson cops blame for Roosters’ historic Rabbitohs loss

An “embarrassed” Trent Robinson has shouldered the blame for the Roosters’ historic 60-8 drubbing at the hands of Rabbitohs.

Just a week out from finals, the reigning premiers were comprehensively played off the park by their cross-town rivals who secured a home semi-final berth in a huge final round upset.

Fronting media at full-time, Robinson was largely lost for words but shouldered some of the blame for the uncharacteristic performance after giving his players a lighter load at training this week.

“That’s on me about giving them that time and not preparing them in that shortened space well enough so I can’t look elsewhere, I can’t look at the players on the field and say ‘why didn’t you do this?’ he said.

NRL Highlights: Rabbitohs v Roosters – Round 20

“In the end it’s my job to get the guys prepared, ready to play and perform well and we just didn’t do that.

“We’ve just got to take our medicine and it really hurt. It’s not about looking elsewhere, it’s about saying we didn’t represent it well enough and I didn’t represent it well enough tonight and I’ve got to make sure we sit in it for a while, we deal with it and by Sunday morning when we wake up we get that belief and we get back to playing footy.

“They didn’t become poor footy players overnight, we got huge lessons there so take them on board but get back to our footy ASAP.”

Robinson conceded he was hurt and embarrassed by the showing, especially so close to finals.

Johnston bags FIVE in Roosters mauling

“It hurts a lot… very embarrassing for us, there’s not much more to say to that really,” Robinson said after the match.

“To go out and perform like that it was really disappointing, I can imagine you can’t feel much worse.”