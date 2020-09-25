NRL news, Kieran Foran signs with Manly Sea Eagles

Veteran playmaker Kieran Foran will reunite with the Manly Sea Eagles after accepting a one-year deal from the club, with an option to stay for a second season.

Foran had been heavily linked with a return to Brookvale after turning down a reported $300,000-$400,000 offer to stay with the Bulldogs following the end of his lucrative $1.2 million-a-year deal.

The Sea Eagles are expected to officially confirm the move tomorrow morning.

“I am very pleased for Kieran, as he has ended up ahead in many ways,” Foran’s manager Sam Ayoub said.

The move sees Foran re-join his former halves partner Daly Cherry-Evans with whom he won a premiership with in 2011.

The Kiwi international played 147 matches for the Sea Eagles between 2009 and 2015.

It’s yet to be seen what implications the move will have on the future of Manly prodigy Josh Schuster whose agent reportedly told the club on this week that his client was ready to walk should Foran return.

Schuster is considered one of the best young prospects in the game, named the NSWRL SG Ball player of the year in 2019, and is believed to be the Manly’s long-term No.6 moving forward.

A Foran second-coming could greatly impact Schuster’s transition into the first-string side at dummy-half, with a mooted shift to hooker for the veteran understood to be the suggested workaround.

“Schuster’s agent Mario Tartak has told Manly, if Foran signs, Schuster wants a release,” Nine’s Danny Weidler reported on Tuesday.