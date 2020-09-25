NRL news, Gold Coast Titans down Newcastle Knights ahead of finals

The Gold Coast Titans have comprehensively embarrassed the Newcastle Knights ahead of finals football in a stunning 36-6 thrashing at CBUS Stadium.

It’s a massive blow to the Knights’ confidence, who would have hoped to put on a decent display in the last round of the regular season but now face a likely possibility of a first-round finals exit off the back of the dismantling on Friday night.

“They are limping into the finals,” League great Greg Alexander said on Fox Sports following the display.

Knights demolished by Titans. (Getty) (Getty)

“If they go on to play that poorly in the second half and get beaten by the Titans, I don’t give them any hope of winning next week. None.

“Souths would lap them.”

Meanwhile, it’s all looking up for the Titans in 2021.

Justin Holbrook’s men ended their season off the back of five straight wins to claim ninth on the NRL ladder, the highest-placed finish of any of the Queensland franchises this season.

Fullback AJ Brimson had the highlight of the night when he went the full-field in a spectacular breakaway for one of the solo tries of the ages.

Brimson goes coast to coast

Meanwhile, questions will be asked of star pairing Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga who went missing in a shocking second-half shellacking.

Newcastle will now run the risk of relinquishing their crucial home semi-final should the Rabbitohs emerge victorious over the Roosters later tonight.

Coach Adam O’Brien will have his work cut out for him with just a week to turn his side’s fortunes around.