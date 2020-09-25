NRL news, Cody Walker ‘knocking down the door’ of State of Origin call-up ahead of Luke Keary

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling believes Souths playmaker Cody Walker is “knocking down the door” to claim the Blues No.6 jersey ahead of Luke Keary, after orchestrating the Rabbitohs biggest ever win over the Roosters on Friday night.

South Sydney rewrote the history books over their cross-town rivals at ANZ Stadium in a stunning 60-8 pre-finals shellacking that left the competition stunned.

While winger Alex Johnston enjoyed the spotlight with a massive five-try haul, special praise was saved for the man who made it possible as Walker ran riot in the Rabbitohs engine room to torment the reigning premiers.

With four assists and two tries of his own, Sterlo believed Walker was peaking at the perfect time and firming as legitimate competition to dislodge Luke Keary from five-eighth Origin contention.

Cody Walker orchestrated a historic win for the Rabbitohs over the Roosters. (Getty)

“I don’t know what I just witnessed,” an awed Sterling told Friday Night Knock-off.

“Cody Walker tonight was 10 out of 10. It’s the best individual performance I’ve seen this year. Cody Walker’s game tonight was as near perfect as I’ve seen.

“The reason I’m saying 10 out of 10 is because I’m accounting for the opposition. And Walker’s one-on-one opposition is Luke Keary who I’ve had penciled in as the blues five-eighth pretty much all year.

“But you can’t put forward any greater credentials than what we’ve seen tonight from Cody Walker.

Johnston bags FIVE in Roosters mauling

“If he plays like this through the finals series, he’s knocking down the door. He’s in better form now than what he was going into that [Origin] series last year.

“He was in everything, and the amount of passes that he threw that were involved in tries or led to tries was remarkable.

“He’s a natural footballer, when he’s in the zone it’s a joy to watch.”

With the home and away season done and dusted for both teams, the Roosters will remain in the top four in third, while tonight’s result for the Rabbitohs secures them a home final having finished in sixth spot on the NRL ladder.