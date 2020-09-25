Nicole Brown Simpson’s New Documentary Set to Reveal Her Diaries

The upcoming documentary of the late Hollywood star is expected to include her personal notes about domestic violence incident during her relationship with O.J. Simpson.

–

Nicole Brown Simpson‘s diaries will be the centre of a new documentary about her relationship with O.J. Simpson.

The two-hour Investigation Discovery special, “O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy“, will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Simpson’s acquittal in the infamous murder case.

During the feature, Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya, will read from the personal notes – including explicit accounts of domestic violence and 60 incidents of beatings. However, according to former CNN reporter Marc Watts, who appears in the film, the details weren’t admissible in O.J.’s subsequent trial.

The special premieres on 5 October (20) and will also feature appearances by family friend Ron Shipp, plus cops and lawyers who were a part of the investigation.

“This documentary is not here to retell the famous trial, but to remember the woman who struggled with domestic violence and now tells her side of the story, in her words, for the first time,” said Investigation Discovery’s Henry Schleiff of the project.

O.J. Simpson was tried on the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, who was also found dead outside her home in June 1994. After the highly-publicized trial that spanned eleven months, he was eventually acquitted by a jury.

He was subsequently slapped with a civil lawsuit by the families of the victims. He was found liable for both deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million in punitive damages to the Brown and Goldman families.

Despite escaping the murder charges, Simpson landed in jail years later as he was arrested for robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison with the possibility of parole after nine year. He was released on parole in 2017.