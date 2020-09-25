Nexo founder feels vindicated by the FinCen leak, talks of double-standards By Cointelegraph

Had such a level of activity come from Coinbase or Nexo, he agreed that law enforcement would have paid them a visit the very next day, saying “Yeah, it’s a terrible double standard.”

Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev told Cointelegraph that he believes the information revealed during the recent FinCen leak vindicates the crypto industry. According to the leak, the world’s leading financial institutions cleared over $2 trillion “suspicious” transactions — and Deutsche Bank (DE:) alone cleared over $1.3 trillion of that amount. Trenchev said:

