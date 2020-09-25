NBA news Lakers v Nuggets playoff result video

The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them.

But Nuggets guard Jamal Murray supplied the most memorable moment from LA’s 114-108 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals with a spectacular layup that was reminiscent of Michael Jordan.

Like Jordan’s famous play in the 1991 Finals, Murray switched the ball between hands while in flight and finished around Lakers superstar LeBron James.

NBA legend Michael Jordan. (Getty) (Getty)

NBA legends Reggie Miller and Chris Webber were gobsmacked in commentary.

Miller said: “Do you know how many people are going to compare that to Michael Jordan?”

“I wanted to say that,” Webber replied.

“I thought you were going to kill me.”

NBA Twitter also went into overdrive.

Murray had 32 points and eight assists, but fellow Nuggets star Nikola Jokic finished with just 16 points and seven rebounds.

“We just had so many breakdowns throughout the game,” Murray said.

“We’ve just got to be better.”

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and James had 26 for the Lakers.

“We played great down the stretch, we played great overall,” Davis said.

“Still some things that we can fix if we want to put this thing away.”

Davis got the Lakers off to a fast start with his scoring and James helped them finish it with his defence, forcing Murray into some late misses after the guard had kept the Nuggets in it with an array of high difficulty baskets.

“I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going,” James said.

James added rebounds and eight assists, and the Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second chance points.

“This is the Western Conference finals, Game 4. If you can’t help us on the defensive end, maybe you shouldn’t be on the floor,” Denver coach Michael Malone said.

“We have to be able to lock in, finish with a rebound. We had too many empty possessions tonight.”

Game 5 is on Sunday (Australia time), when the Lakers can reach the Finals for the first time in a decade.

Davis said he expects to be fine for it after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets will be facing elimination for the seventh time in the bubble.

They were down 3-1 against Utah in the first round and climbed out of the same hole against the LA Clippers in the West semifinals.

But they couldn’t come back in this game, getting within one point in the opening minute of the fourth quarter but constantly turned back from there by a key stop or rebound by the Lakers.

The Lakers have 16 championships, one behind Boston for the most in NBA history, but they haven’t played for one since winning their most recent title in 2010.

The Lakers started Dwight Howard at centre and he had 12 points and 11 rebounds, helping put Jokic into foul trouble.

Davis scored 27 points in Game 3 but the forward acknowledged that his two rebound performance was “unacceptable.”

He came out much more aggressively after the Lakers played from behind much of the last game.

With an array of short jumpers, Davis made his first six shots before anyone else on the Lakers made a basket.

Then Howard scored on consecutive follow shots before James followed with his first two field goals.

Murray kept the Lakers from getting too far away with a 7-for-8 start.

He followed his acrobatic layup around James with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the half with a pair of free throws that cut it to four, before the Lakers took a 60-55 edge to the locker room.

The Nuggets shot 59% in the first half but the Lakers had an 18-2 advantage in second-chance points.

The Lakers seemed to be taking control when Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for a flurry that pushed the lead to 11 with under four minutes remaining in the third, but Michael Porter Jr hit two three pointers late in the period that cut it to 87-84 going to the fourth.