‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Coliesa McMillian Dead At 41!!

Coliesa McMillian, best known for starring in “My 600-lb. Life,” has died.

She passed Tuesday at the age of 41 — but that the cause of her death is unknown.

“Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 41,” her obituary reads.

TLC released a statement following the news.

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time,” the network posted on Twitter.

McMillian appeared on Season 8 of “My 600-lb. Life.”

The show “follows medical journeys of morbidly obese people as they attempt to save their own lives. The featured individuals — each weighing more than 600 pounds — confront lifelong emotional and physical struggles as they make the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. In addition to drastically changing their appearances, they hope to reclaim their independence, mend relationships with friends and family, and renew their feelings of self-worth.”