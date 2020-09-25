‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Coliesa McMillian Dead At 41!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Coliesa McMillian, best known for starring in “My 600-lb. Life,” has died.

She passed Tuesday at the age of 41 — but that the cause of her death is unknown.

“Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 41,” her obituary reads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR