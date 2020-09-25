Mohamed Sanu: New England ‘just wasn’t a good fit’

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who was released by the Patriots earlier this month, said New England “just wasn’t a good fit” for him.

The 31-year-old was let go Sept. 3. He signed with the 49ers Sept. 18.

“Things happen the way they happen, and I’m not really looking to the past,” he said Thursday. “I’m just focused on what I’ve got here in San Fran. I’m excited just to be a part of this team.

“This culture is just more my style. So I’m excited for it. I’m just taking full advantage. I’m grateful for my in New England. It taught me a lot. It just didn’t jell out how I wanted.”

Sanu struggled with injuries in his brief stint with the Patriots; in eight games last season, he had 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.