Michael Thomas (ankle) won’t play vs. Packers

As was expected, the New Orleans Saints officially ruled All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas has been sidelined since, as he didn’t play against the Las Vegas Raiders last Monday night and didn’t practice this week.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards with a touchdown and interception in Monday’s 34-24 loss to the Raiders. Running back Alvin Kamara finished the game with catches and 95 receiving yards on targets, all team highs.

Thomas, the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, will now look to get right for the Oct. 4 game against the Detroit Lions. If he’s unavailable that Sunday, the Saints will regret not placing him on injured reserve, which would have forced him to miss a minimum of three contests due to a new rule for the 2020 season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.