Michael Jackson’s Blood-Stained Drip Bag Put on Auction Block by Cousin

The blood-stained IV drip used to administer drugs to Michael Jackson during his final days is set to hit the auction block.

The “Billie Jean” hitmaker’s cousin Marsha Stewart has put the item up for sale, alongside other memorabilia from the late star. She’s hoping to get at least $2,500 (£2,000) for the fluid bag, which was used by Doctor Conrad Murray in June, 2009 during Michael’s daily drug intakes of Propofol.

The lot comes from an auction of materials from the singer’s father Joe Jackson, whose niece and Michael’s cousin Marsha admits she took the bag from his bedroom days after his death, during a visit to the former The Jackson 5 star.

The Propofol “white milk fluid”‘ had “later dissolved” but, according to Marsha, “Michael’s DNA” remains on it as there are traces of blood stains in the plastic tubes.

She claims that the IV is the “last one he had in his arm when he died” – although it is understood Los Angeles Police Department detectives removed medical equipment from the crime scene hours after Michael passed away aged 50 on 25 June, 2009, according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

Michael’s doctor Conrad Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter after it was found he gave the star excessive amount of drugs. However, according to the listing from Las Vegas’ Memorabilia Expert, “This IV probably was not the one that was used to administer that dose.”

“(It) could more than likely have been used during his many treatments with Propofol,” the description adds.

Other items up for sale include the belt worn by Michael on his Bad Tour, along with shoes, wigs and Joe’s jackets, photo collections and famous hats.