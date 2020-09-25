Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Alleges Bullets From Tory Lanez’s Gun Matches The Ones Found In Megan’s Foot & Tory Responds To Commenter About Rumors Of Meg’s Best Friend Shooting Her

As everybody and their mama try to piece this Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation together, it’s obvious that this story gets more interesting by the day and we don’t really know anything more than what we did a few months ago.

Today, Tory stepped into The Shade Room and spoke about the incident of the shooting, when responding to a commenter.

Underneath a tweet that Megan Thee Stallion’s producer wrote that read, “This goofy a– n-a say he ain’t shoot her and they literally have matched the bullets from his gun to the ones in her foot, Lil Juju On The Beat wrote.

A fan commented and said, “People saying Kelsey shot her.” Tory replied, “that’s not true.”

He didn’t give any other clarification or provide more details about the situation.

As we reported, Tory Lanez dropped a new album, “Daystar,” on Thursday that detailed a love affair with Megan Thee Stallion and denied shooting her.

In a series of tweets, Asian Doll wrote,

“N-gga dissed me but said he RESPECT me lolololol cause n-s know they gone shed BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS behind this DOLL.” She added, “Tory gotta count his days no cap that’s all ima say…I’m not dissing on no f-king track about a n-a that deserves to be body bagged.”

Asian Doll also stated, “N-s is the new b-s in 2020 I done seen way to[o] many n-s do b-h s-t & defend b-h n-a s-t! N-s be thinking they look solid….no, your a B-H sir.”

Asian Doll followed up with an Instagram Live and referred to Tory as a ‘midget.’ “You’re that threatened that your little midget a-s shoot[s] somebody in the foot. Adding, “It’s f-k Tory Lanez ‘til the day he die[s].”

