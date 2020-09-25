McGregor in ‘serious talks’ to fight Pacquiao?

However, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that manager Audie Attar, who represents both McGregor and Pacquiao, claims there are serious talks about such a fight between the two stars. The UFC, which helped co-promote the August 2017 boxing match between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. that Mayweather easily won, is reportedly in favor of a McGregor-Pacquiao battle.

Attar added that McGregor would return to the UFC after the Pacquiao contest.

McGregor last fought in January when he toppled Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. Earlier this month, UFC boss Dana White told ESPN the UFC is “working on some fun stuff for Conor at the beginning of next year.”

“He should be back next year,” White said at the time. “I’m not saying he’s coming back to fight guaranteed, but we’re talking right now about some stuff.”

Although he’s in the middle of a latest “retirement” from the Octagon, McGregor remains in the UFC’s mandatory drug-testing program.