Mary J Blige Is ‘Gay’ … Got ‘Turned Out’ By Female Rapper: Jaguar Wright

Singer Jaguar Wright is still out here spilling all of the alleged industry tea — and is now hearing that Jaguar is claiming that Mary J. Blige is secretly gay.

Jaguar made news a few weeks ago, after she claimed that rapper/actor Common sexually assaulted her many years ago.

“I can produce my own songs. I can sit down with a competent mix engineer and walk all the way through a mix. I can do those things Mary, can you? What can you do, Mary? Other than play dress up and eat snatch in dark places hoping nobody finds out you’re gay,” Jaguar claimed.

“And If I’m lying, sue me Mary. If you got the heart, let’s do the Verzuz. Or if you want to apologize to me for the way you tried to destroy my career at it’s very beginning, you can do that, too.”

Weeks ago, Jaguar made headlines after she claimed that rapper Common tried to sexually assault her while she was asleep. She also claimed that The Roots knew that R. Kelly was allegedly abusing underage girls.