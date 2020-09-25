Mariah Carey’s Sister Alison Tried to Sell Singer Off After Drugging Her With Cocaine

WENN/DJDM

Revealing that the incident happened when she was 12 years old, the singer recalls in her memoir, ‘My sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of Cocaine, inflicted third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp.’

Mariah Carey had a rough childhood at the hands of her brother and sister. Now, years after being active in the industry, the singing diva was finally able to open up about her traumatizing childhood via her upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, in which she detailed about what kind of thing her sister Alison did to her in the past.

In her book, Mariah claimed that the incident happened when she was still 12 years old. She recalled, “But when I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of Cocaine, inflicted third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp.” Not only that, but Mariah also accused her brother and sister of selling lies to “any gossip mag or trashy website that would buy or listen” and putting her “on the chopping block.”

Mariah spoke further of their relationship during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming that her brother was “extremely violent” while her sister was “troubled and traumatized.” Asked about her opinion of her siblings, Mariah said, “We don’t even really know each other … we didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion.”

“They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality it was not,” the “Hero” singer continued. “They have always thought that my life was easy.”

Following years of therapy, Mariah eventually referred to her siblings as ex-brother and ex-sister. “I recognized afterwards that I had no business being pressured that much,” she said. “As we’ve seen in the entertainment industry, it happens, and it doesn’t just happen to one person. People push artists to the edge and then they wonder why most people are gone too soon.”

“The Meaning of Mariah” is set to be released on September 29.