Mariah Carey: My Sister Tried To Give Me Cocaine & Pimp Me Out When I Was 12!!

Mariah Carey has released her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey — and in the book, she says her sister, Alison Carey, offered her cocaine and tried to pimp her out when she was 12 years old.

“Through all the years, both my sister and my brother have put me on the chopping block, sold lies to any gossip or rag or trashy website that would buy or listen. They have attacked me for decades. But when I was twelve years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” she wrote.

Carey has always been fairly open about her broken childhood — but the book is revealing a lot more than even her most diehard fans were aware of.

Alison has not publicly responded to the claims made by Mariah.