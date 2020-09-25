London police officer fatally shot inside police station

A 23-year-old man was detained at the scene. Police said that the “early indications” were that he turned the gun on himself. He is in a hospital in critical condition.

The police said no police firearms were fired during the incident, prompting questions about whether the suspect was properly searched at the of his arrest.

It is rare for a British police officer to be killed in the line of duty. The police officer in Croydon is the 17th officer from the London Metropolitan Police to be killed by a firearm since World War II, according to the BBC.

The last a police officer was killed by a firearm in the U.K. was 2012. Criminologists say that the lower rates of police fatalities in the U.K., compared to the U.S., are in part due to the lower rates of gun ownership.

“In Great Britain or Germany, the number of police deaths from civilian attack most years is either one or zero. In the United States — four or five times larger — the death toll from civilian assaults is fifty times larger,” Berkeley law Prof. Franklin Zimring wrote in a recent journal article.

He wrote that “the reason for the larger danger to police is the proliferation of concealable handguns throughout the social spectrum. When police officers die from assault in Germany or England, the cause is usually a firearm, but firearms ownership is low, and concealed firearms are rare.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues. “We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe,” he said.

Cressida Dick, London Metropolitan Police commissioner, called the shooting shocking. “When a colleague dies in the line of duty, the shock waves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” Dick said. “Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

She said in a further update that the officer was “long-serving sergeant” and “much loved.”

“Early indications are that the suspect shot himself. This has not yet of course been established as a fact. The man I can tell you remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“I do understand that there is considerable interest in the identity of my colleague. But I cannot tell you yet his name as we have not yet been able to inform all of his close family,” she said.

A murder investigation is underway, she said, adding that officers were working at “several crime scenes to secure evidence and establish the facts of what happened.”

Dal Babu, a former chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, told LBC Radio that officers are expected to carry out a full-body search of a suspect “at the of the arrest.” And then, “once they are in the police station, you would perhaps do a more thorough search, a custody officer may authorize a strip search and that’s when you may find other weapons on individuals. But officers are required, for officer safety purposes, to carry out the search at the of the arrest.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police watchdog, will oversee the investigation into the circumstances of the officer’s death.