Lizzo Sends Message of Self-Love Beyond Body Positive: Being Fat Is Normal

Lizzo is determined to keep spreading the message of self-love after realising she has become a beacon of hope for girls and women just like her.

The “Good as Hell” singer recently signed up to speak at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference in November, and she tells the magazine she will always serve as a role model thanks to the fans who have thanked her for speaking her mind and being real.

“I think it’s important that I take full responsibility for the way the world perceives me because that is the way they’re gonna perceive someone who looks like me in the future,” Lizzo explained.

“Maybe, hopefully, that would give some young girl someone to look up to and take away the opportunity for someone to weaponize her uniqueness against her. I had to travel the world and I had to meet people and read DMs (direct messages) and look into their eyes and really hear their stories to believe that I was making an impact in a positive way. And now that I believe in myself in that way, I’m gonna continue to just push that conversation by being a better me every single day.”

And the hip hop star is determined to be more than a “body positive” icon, adding, “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative.”

“I want to normalise my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive’. No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”