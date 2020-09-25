Lizzo Says Body Positivity Is Hijacked by People Who Don’t Need It

Vogue Magazine/Hype Williams

The ‘Juice’ hitmaker says the commercialization of the body positivity movement is not always a good thing because people who really need it are not really benefitting from it.

Lizzo has questioned who the commercialisation of the body positivity movement actually benefits.

The “Juice” singer is a massive advocate for self-love and body positivity, but in a recent chat with Vogue magazine she admitted she believes the movement calling for the acceptance of all bodies had been partially appropriated.

“It’s commercialised. Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about,” she explained.

“I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.”

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker continued, “Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

“They need to be benefiting from… the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets – you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Lizzo went on to state she wants to “normalize” her body “and not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal.”

“I think it’s important that I take full responsibility for the way the world perceives me because that is the way they’re gonna perceive someone who looks like me in the future,” she explained.