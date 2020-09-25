Lizzo: Being Fat Is Normal!!

Full-figured singer Lizzo wants people to know that being fat is normal — and she’s over the term “body positive.”

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said:

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” she told Vogue. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

Lizzo has often faced heavy scrutiny over her shape and size, but she is determined to be herself and not to pander to what the industry says she should look like.

Is being fat “normal”?