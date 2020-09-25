Lily Collins Engaged to Director Charlie McDowell

Instagram

The ‘Mirror Mirror’ actress is officially off the market as she is set to walk down the aisle after her boyfriend popped the big question during an outdoor proposal.

–

Actress Lily Collins is engaged to wed director Charlie McDowell.

The couple went public with its romance in August, 2019, and on Friday (25Sep20), the daughter of rock legend Phil Collins announced she was a bride-to-be.

Alongside a slideshow of photos from the outdoor proposal, Lily wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

Among the images was one shot of the actress showing off her engagement ring as she locked lips with her new fiance.

<br />

Lily, 31, was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from famous friends, including pregnant Ashley Tisdale, who commented, “Congrats!!!!” Kaya Scodelario, her co-star in Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile“, added, “Yeayyy (sic) I’ve been waiting to see this post! Congratulations.”

Charlie, the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, also shared his own post on social media, showing a beaming Lily holding up her left hand to display her ring.

“In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you,” the 37 year old captioned the sweet snap.

<br />

The marriage will be the first for both.

Lily was previously romantically linked to Zac Efron and Jamie Campbell Bower while McDowell’s exes include “Game of Thrones” ‘ Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.

The relationship between Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell was rocked by controversy late last year. McDowell came under fire as he was accused of fat-shaming after he uploaded on Instagram Story a picture of a woman sitting next to a kid’s backpack with cartoon character Ursula. “Like mother like bag,” he captioned the photo.

He also joked about being used to be “a black teenager” in an old tweet and cracked jokes about domestic violence and eating disorder.

Lily Collins insisted her boyfriend didn’t mean to offend anyone. She said he just had unusual sense of humor, “It’s never okay to verbally abuse, bully, or threaten people even if you don’t agree with their opinion or sense of humor.”