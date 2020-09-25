Lil Baby Surprises Jayda Cheaves With Pink Jeep as Birthday Present, Internet Reacts

Instagram

During an Instagram Live stream, the social media star can’t hide her excitement when her rapper boyfriend takes her to the pink vehicle he gives her for her birthday.

Lil Baby apparently has not done spoiling his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves on her birthday. This time around, the hip-hop musician successfully surprised the social media star by giving her a pink jeep and the whole moment was caught on an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, September 24.

During the stream, Baby could be heard yelling, “Happy birthday,” as pink balloons around the jeep were released to the sky. Jayda could not hide her excitement upon seeing the gift, squealing as her rapper boyfriend took her inside the vehicle. “Oh my God. I love you,” so the mom of one said before giving Baby a hug.

Following the surprise birthday present, Jayda got her name trending on Twitter. Online users gave different kinds of reactions to the pink jeep, with some admitting to being jealous of the star for receiving a brand new vehicle for her birthday. “Baby got Jayda a pink Jeep????? God save me from poverty, I’m begging you,” one commented.

Meanwhile, someone could not help but rave over the details Baby prepared for the interior of her jeep. “The jeep baby bought jayda tough asf. The interior is detailed asf and that mf on pink forgis.. f**k allat foreign s**t fr,” the so-called person enthused. “Baby got Jayda a pink jeep with A pink interior & her name on the seats with the Forgis that mf harddddd,” another echoed the sentiment.

Someone else wrote, “Seeing jayda get a pink jeep for her 23rd birthday made me realize wtf am I doing wrong.” On the other hand, an individual was already convinced that the rapper’s baby mama would not like it as saying, “I know lil baby’s baby mama boutta be big mad after seeing that custom Jeep he just got Jayda.”

Baby surely showered Jayda with love for her birthday. Beside the jeep, he rented a strip club in Atlanta for her birthday party in addition to a slew of lavish gifts.