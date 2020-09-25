Lil Baby Gifts Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves A Custom Bubble Gum Pink Jeep For Her 23rd Birthday

Lil Baby is putting everyone else’s man to shame with the way he’s been showering his boo and the mother of his youngest son, Jayda Cheaves, with gifts leading up to her 23rd birthday.

It seems Jayda’s birthday festivities have gone on all this week but late Thursday night into early Friday morning was Jayda’s big celebration in Atlanta and it seems the whole city turned out!

With appearances from the Quality Control team, Queen Naija, Reginae and Dream Doll, the party seemed to be very lit.

View this post on Instagram #TSRBaewatch: #JaydaCheaves and #LilBaby’s entrance to her birthday party was everything! He went all out for her 23rd birthday and apparently the Jeep he bought her is something she’s been wanting for a minute so it shows he’s paying attention (SWIPE to see who else pulled up to Jayda’s party) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 25, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

But the highlight of the evening was when Lil Baby surprised Jayda with a custom bubble gum pink Jeep.

Jayda genuinely seemed surprised by the gesture.

View this post on Instagram #TSRBaeWatch: Meanwhile, #LilBaby just gifted #JaydaCheaves with a pink Jeep for her 23rd birthday A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

The Jeep itself was pink on the outside with a pink interior. It’s apparently something that Jayda has wanted for months and even tweeted about.

So either Lil Baby picked up the hints or her fans directed him to her Twitter but either way, the man was paying attention.

Earlier in the week, in a similar grandiose fashion, Lil Baby also turned the strip club “Allure” into club Jayda for the night and literally put her picture on everything.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Whew! #LilBaby showed OUT for his lady’s birthday! #JaydaCheaves ( : @jaydawaydashit) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

If there was any question about the status of their relationship before, even amid the baby mama drama, it definitely seems that now things are back on track. Could wedding bells be next for the two love birds? Guess you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil Baby Gifts Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves A Custom Bubble Gum Pink Jeep For Her 23rd Birthday appeared first on The Shade Room.