The Los Angeles Lakers could’ve allowed the Denver Nuggets to tie the series on Thursday night. Instead, they have pushed Denver to the brink of elimination by taking a 3-1 series lead with a 114-108 win in Game 4.

LeBron James’ fourth-quarter defense on Jamal Murray played a huge role in L.A.’s win. The 35-year-old knew containing Murray would be crucial to the team’s success, so he requested to guard the Nuggets star late.