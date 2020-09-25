LaFleur: Adams ‘doubtful’ for SNF matchup vs. Saints

Adams tweaked his hamstring during the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and hasn’t practiced all week. The 27-year-old was seen jogging on the sidelines during Friday’s practice, but he didn’t participate in any drills with the team.

Not having Adams for this week’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Saints could prove to be costly. The three-time Pro Bowler has 17 receptions this season for 192 yards and two touchdowns. However, New Orleans also are expected to be without its top wide receiver as well.

It appears Michael Thomas is heading toward sitting out for a second straight week after suffering a high ankle sprain.

If the Packers are without Adams this Sunday, they’ll have to rely on Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step up in his absence.