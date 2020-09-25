LaFleur: Adams ‘doubtful’ for SNF matchup vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers offense has come out firing on all cylinders this season, but it could be without its top wide receiver against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.
Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that Davante Adams is doubtful for the team’s Week 3 matchup with a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Adams tweaked his hamstring during the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions and hasn’t practiced all week. The 27-year-old was seen jogging on the sidelines during Friday’s practice, but he didn’t participate in any drills with the team.
Not having Adams for this week’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Saints could prove to be costly. The three-time Pro Bowler has 17 receptions this season for 192 yards and two touchdowns. However, New Orleans also are expected to be without its top wide receiver as well.
It appears Michael Thomas is heading toward sitting out for a second straight week after suffering a high ankle sprain.
If the Packers are without Adams this Sunday, they’ll have to rely on Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step up in his absence.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90