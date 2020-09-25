Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Going Back and Forth Over Throwback Photo

Instagram



Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a little back and forth on Friday, September 25. As for the reason why, it was all because the KKW Beauty owner shared on Instagram a throwback photo of herself with her sister and Kylie apparently was not impressed by how she looked in the said photo.

The picture in question featured Kim and Khloe Kardashian sitting in what appeared to be a restaurant while their little sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, posed beside them. Pre-teen Kylie looked totally different from her current look, rocking a side-swept bang and allowing her freckles to be full on display as she barely put on any makeup.

Kim, in the meantime, looked glam as she posed at the center with her honey-hued locks perfectly slicked to the side. “Babies at Benihana,” so the mother of four wrote in the caption of the post, which has since garnered more than 2 million likes ever since it was posted on the social media site.

<br />

Clearly not liking how she looked in the photo, Kylie immediately jumped to the comment section to tell her older sister to remove the snap right away. “Delete this immediately,” she said. Kim, getting a little bit petty, then responded, “Should I Diddy crop you out?” She was referring to the fact that P. Diddy likes to edit out people from his photos.

Meanwhile, other people were convinced that Kim posted the picture on purpose because she was the only one who looked great in it. “Dawg… Kim is petty af,” one person said. “Kim knows she looks good but her sisters. That’s why she posted it,” a convinced online user commented. On the other hand, an individual wrote, “Lol Kim know she’s wrong. She’s the only one that looks good.” There was also someone who said, “When you post a pic and make sure only you look good in it.”