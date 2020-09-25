Kriti Sanon reveals the outfits she feels self-conscious in



Kriti Sanon has slowly yet steadily cemented her position in Bollywood. Kriti is not just an impressive actress but also has great style. She is seen wowing the audience with her sartorial choices time and again. The actress revealed in an interview the things that make her feel self-conscious though. One would feel, she could look good in almost everything, but what are the things she doesn’t feel comfortable wearing?







The actress said, “Shoulder pads, I feel shoulder pads make my body structure look weird. Another thing would be maybe pantsuits. Because recently, I wore one and a few people called me saying why did you wear that and basically I just feel even though I know it suits me, I would stay away from it now.” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.