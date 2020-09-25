Kris Jenner Hints Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson May Have Another Child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Kris Jenner appeared on the new season of The Ellen Show, where she hinted that her daughter, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may soon have baby no.2 on the way.

Host Ellen Degeneres asked Kris whether she wants more grandchildren.

 “I don’t know. Like I keep thinking that’s a lot of grandkids but you never know,” she replied. “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons. 20 seasons.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR