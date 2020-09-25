Kris Jenner Hints Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson May Have Another Child

Kris Jenner appeared on the new season of The Ellen Show, where she hinted that her daughter, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may soon have baby no.2 on the way.

Host Ellen Degeneres asked Kris whether she wants more grandchildren.

“I don’t know. Like I keep thinking that’s a lot of grandkids but you never know,” she replied. “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons. 20 seasons.”

During the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan spoke about the possibility of having another child together — but they were not officially an item.

Recent reports state that the two have reconciled, although they are yet to confirm the news to their fans.

“I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,” Khloe said.