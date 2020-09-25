Katy Perry Tweeted How Being A Mom Is A Full-Time Job

You know Katy Perry: singer, American Idol judge, all-round famous person.
Well, she recently added new mom to that list — and she’s been super candid about the journey so far.
So, it made sense that Katy — now that she’s gotten a chance to experience motherhood firsthand — took to Twitter to talk about some unhelpful misconceptions:
She then tweeted against people who speak about maternity leave like it’s a vacation, which…I can’t…
Katy then spoke about the importance of advocating for paid family leave, which is somehow STILL NOT A REQUIRED THING IN THE US.
However, Katy still seems pretty darn pleased with her new work:
All the best to Katy and bb Daisy!
