Katy Perry Hints at Going Back to Work a Month After Giving Birth

Instagram

The ‘California Gurls’ hitmaker debunks popular misconception about motherhood as the new mom tells her followers on Twitter that being a mother is a full time job.

–

Katy Perry has slammed the “popular misconception” that “being a mom isn’t a full time job.”

The pop superstar gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy, with fiance Orlando Bloom, last month (Aug20) – two days before the release of her fifth album “Smile”.

Almost one month since becoming a mum, Katy took to Twitter on Thursday (24Sep20) to discuss heading back to work after welcoming her child into the world.

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” Katy tweeted. “when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”

She urged fans to “call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave,” before clarifying, “I love my job.”

Katy Perry has been hinting at working on a new documentary that is expected to include her journey to motherhood. “At first there was a thought about putting something out, but as time goes on the story gets juicier,” she said. “I say that because I think that Witness time of my life is just one chapter in a very large book that is yet to be finished.”

Inspired by pal Taylor Swift‘s Netflix movie “Mis Americana“, she added, “We’re only really five chapters in and it’s maybe eight chapters, nine chapters, 10 chapters and I have incredible footage – I’m always documenting stuff.”