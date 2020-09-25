Kathy Hilton to Join ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 as a Friend

WENN/Avalon

The sister of cast members Kim Richards and Kyle Richards is reportedly not the only new face to be featured in season 11 as the show is planning to bring in ‘one new wife.’

Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will offer a new thing following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp‘s departure from the show. According to a new report, Kathy Hilton is set to appear in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series as a friend.

The sister of “RHOBH” cast members Kim Richards and Kyle Richards is reportedly not the only new face to be featured in season 11. “As of now, there has been talk about bringing in one new wife next season,” a source claims to HollywoodLife.com. “She has not been cast yet, but the network is talking to people right now.”

Meanwhile, season 10 Housewives, Kyle, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, have been allegedly scheduled to start filming next month. “The ladies have been told to clear their schedules to begin filming at the end of October as of now,” adds the insider. “That could change, but that’s the plan. They’ll all be coming back except for Teddi and obviously Denise who left at her own choosing.”

Teddi confirmed his exit from “RHOBH” earlier this month. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she said in the September 22 Instagram video. “Of course I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah, I’m not going to do that – that’s not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad.”

Likening the firing to “a breakup,” Teddi added, ” [It’s] because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew.” She continued, “I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I’m pretty busy with this lil’ nuggs. So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I’ll see you soon.”

Meanwhile, Dennis announced her departure on September 11. The announcement came following the drama-filled season 10 which saw Denise at the center of controversies. Early in the season, the 49-year-old was accused of “mom-shaming” by other cast members. Additionally, Denise made headlines several times over her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. The latter also said that Denise tried to shut her up about their hookup because she wanted to save her marriage to Aaron Phypers. Richards, meanwhile, has adamantly denied all the allegations.