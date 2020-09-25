Jussie Smollett Presses For Court To Dismiss Charges

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is asking that the charges against him be dismissed in a Chicago court.

Smollett’s lawyers said the renewed charges based on “illegal and incompetent evidence” should be dismissed.

 Smollett’s legal team is arguing that his second indictment was based on “illegal and incompetent evidence” gathered from Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo during the initial investigation into Smollett, which was later ruled invalid.

