Jordan Pruitt Gives Birth to Her First Child, Introduces Baby Olivia

The former contestant of ‘The Voice’ has officially become a mother as she delivers a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Brian Fuente after five years of marriage.

Singer Jordan Pruitt is a first-time mother after welcoming daughter Olivia into the world.

The 28-year-old country star and her musician husband Brian Fuente announced the new arrival in a statement to FoxNews.com, with Jordan telling the outlet, “She came a few weeks early, but we are over the moon in love. We’re so in love! Never in my life did I think I could feel this kind of love before.”

And despite the fact that Olivia was born by an emergency Caesarean section, Jordan added that she and Brian are already talking about baby “number two”.

“We are nuts!” she grinned.

Jordan and Brian, who both competed on different seasons of “The Voice U.S.“, married in 2015.

New mom Jordan offered a glimpse of the newborn on Instagram. She cradled the baby and kissed her in the photo. “Olivia West Fuente. Welcome to the world. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude. We are SO in love with you, baby girl,” so she wrote.

Brian, meanwhile, posted on his own page a picture of the baby gripping his finger. The proud father added a caption, “My life is forever changed by you baby girl. Welcome to the world Ms. Olivia West Fuente.”

When Jordan announced her pregnancy earlier this year, she said, “What I’m looking forward to most is being able to give my child the upmost love, raise them in an open and honest environment, and make our own family traditions with our little one!”