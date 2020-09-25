Jenelle Evans Shares Major Relationship Update With David Eason

Back in March, Jenelle participated in a Q,amp;A with fans and was asked why she became open to the idea of reconciling with David, who she split from in October 2019. As it turns out, the Read Between the Lines author made the first move.

“While I was in Tennessee, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage,'” she recalled. “And he said, ‘okay.’ So once we started talking again, you know he did come visit two or three times and when he did, before I moved back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring.'”

Jenelle continued, “I distanced myself for a little bit and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn’t want another failed marriage and I just wanted the kids to be happy.”