Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.51% By .com

.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were NGK Insulators, Ltd. (T:), which rose 8.91% or 128.0 points to trade at 1565.0 at the close. Meanwhile, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (T:) added 7.55% or 123.0 points to end at 1752.0 and Nitto Denko Co (T:) was up 7.42% or 480.0 points to 6950.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were West Japan Railway Co. (T:), which fell 3.58% or 201.0 points to trade at 5418.0 at the close. Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) declined 3.56% or 575.0 points to end at 15590.0 and East Japan Railway Co. (T:) was down 2.85% or 197.0 points to 6710.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2547 to 960 and 209 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nitto Denko Co (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.42% or 480.0 to 6950.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.64.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.37% or 0.15 to $40.46 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.52% or 0.22 to hit $42.16 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.35 to trade at $1877.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 105.36, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 123.05.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 94.270.

