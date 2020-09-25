Jaguars’ Cam Robinson ejected for contact with official

The Jacksonville Jaguars were without their left tackle for part of Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it’s because of something we’ve seen happen earlier this season.

Cam Robinson was ejected late in the third quarter for making contact with an official. The foul occurred after Robinson attempted to recover a fumble made by quarterback Gardner Minshew. Robinson and official Danny Short were on the ground after the Dolphins recovered the ball, and Robinson appeared to shove Short’s arm.

A flag was immediately thrown, and Robinson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.