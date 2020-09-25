Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa is a rare win-win situation for the UFC

More often than not, the UFC has a preferred winner when it comes to title fights. There’s always more of an appeal if someone like Conor McGregor or Jon Jones come out on top. Of course, the promotion will roll with whoever the winner is and press ahead. But don’t think for one minute that the biggest mixed martial arts promotion doesn’t have a preference for who it wants sitting on top of the organization.

That’s not the case at UFC 253, when Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa meet.

For once, the UFC is in a situation where it really doesn’t matter who wins on “Fight Island” because both are extremely marketable and bring a unique set of tools to the table.

MORE: Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight belt against Paulo Costa on Fight Island, only on ESPN+

Israel Adesanya’s meteoric rise has come right on time for the promotion. With Conor McGregor being “retired,” Jon Jones out of action as he prepares a jump to heavyweight, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo retired and Amanda Nunes out of action to be a mother, there’s a vacancy on the promotion’s top star.

Adesanya can adequately fill that void.

The 31-year-old kickboxer from New Zealand has a glowing personality, sense of humor, flair and ability to connect with a younger demographic due to his love of anime and Hip Hop. Since arriving in the UFC in 2018, Adesanya has been viewed as a can’t miss talent with his unique blend of charisma and fighting ability. Some billed him as the next Conor McGregor, but it is clear that he’s something else.

What Adesanya doesn’t do is play a role in order to get attention. Instead, he’s been just the right amount of entertaining without being egregiously pandering to an audience. Along the way, he has racked up eight wins in two and a half years over the likes of Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson while snaring the middleweight title away from Robert Whittaker with a scintillating second-round knockout last October and securing his first title defense against Yoel Romero.

He’s been nothing short of impressive in his quest to face the best fighters available, and his status is still on the upswing as he prepares to step in the Octagon with one of the promotion’s most dangerous.

On the other side is a fighter who is the complete opposite of The Last Stylebender but also possesses the perfect blend of attributes to become a star.

What Paulo Costa lacks in fighting finesse, he more than makes up for with sheer brutality. Where Adesanya is a skinny kickboxer, Costa is a hulking wrecking machine. The 29-year-old from Brazil looks as if he’s chiseled from stone with a physique readily made for the cover of Muscle & Fitness while the head above the shoulders harnesses a face fit for TV. And when the fight begins, he’s an absolutely frightening force that pounds his opponents into smithereens.

MORE: UFC 253 odds, betting trends for Adesanya vs. Costa

Thirteen wins, zero losses and every single one of those wins outside of his thrilling brawl with Yoel Romero have ended in less than two full rounds. It doesn’t take long for Borrachinha to impose his will on his opponents as he plows straight ahead and overwhelms them with a savage barrage of strikes.

Aesthetically, Paulo Costa is pleasing. In a sport with fans who yearn for their pint of blood, the Brazilian is more than willing to give it to them. The looks may jump off the page but it’s the physical presence and fighting spirit that have put him in a position to acquire his first UFC title. Should he be the first to knock off Adesanya, the UFC could collectively shrug and put their promotional energy behind a fighter who can crack open another world to them.

It’s rare, but the UFC is in a win-win situation on Saturday night. Unless the fight ends up being a stinker, the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world will have a star that it can push to the moon. And that’s really all it can ask for.