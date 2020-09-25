Interview with Dantley Davis, Twitter's chief design officer, on building diverse and inclusive design teams in tech (Janko Roettgers/Protocol)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Janko Roettgers / Protocol:

Interview with Dantley Davis, Twitter’s chief design officer, on building diverse and inclusive design teams in tech  —  When Dantley Davis worked as a designer at Netflix a few years back, he had an epiphany: For ages, “Star Wars,rdquo; had been marketed as a sci-fi saga.  But what if it could also be a princess story?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR